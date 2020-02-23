Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.82-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.07 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.82 EPS.

NYSE GMED traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

