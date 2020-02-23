Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.82-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.07 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.82 EPS.
NYSE GMED traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
