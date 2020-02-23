Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.41 million.Globant also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $2.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $8.83 on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,848. Globant has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

