Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $133,333.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $133,333.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

