Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLEN. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price (up previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 271.87 ($3.58).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 224.35 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.