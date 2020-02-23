GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $39,071.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $39,071.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,885,567 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.