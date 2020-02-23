GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

