Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $20.04 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Gas has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $5.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00019993 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bitinka and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Koinex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitinka, Poloniex, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.