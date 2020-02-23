Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. 903,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,104. Garmin has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.