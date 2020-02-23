Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 794 ($10.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,359.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,210.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard bought 53,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, for a total transaction of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

