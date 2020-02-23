FujiCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $254,036.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,860.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.02738544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.86 or 0.04011050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00794906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00850822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00097763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009615 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00636302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,571,500,718 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

