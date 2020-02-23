FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, 644,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,338,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTSI. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on FTS International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in FTS International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FTS International by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 571,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FTS International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FTS International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FTS International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

