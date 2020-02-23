Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0020

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $78,139.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,973,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

