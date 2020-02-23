Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Reaches $48.58 on Top Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be purchased for about $48.58 or 0.00491600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $771.00 million and approximately $719,398.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Folgory Coin Token Profile

FLG is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

