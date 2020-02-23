Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOMX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 175,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,615. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

