Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $2.71 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $170,620.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00027337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00491703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.61 or 0.06562578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004957 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.