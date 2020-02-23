Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.74.

FIVN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 800,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,073. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a PEG ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

