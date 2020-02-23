First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

First Solar stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,695,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

