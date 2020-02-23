Financial Comparison: DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) & MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital 53.41% 5.13% 3.12%

8.1% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and MVC Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVC Capital has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and MVC Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.86 $16.32 million $0.65 15.54

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVC Capital beats DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. The fund seeks to invest in securities that are exempt from federal income tax. It invests in securities that are rated at least B by Moody's or B- by Standard & Poor's. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust was formed on March 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

