Fetch.ai Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $10.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges including BitAsset, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00491600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.21 or 0.06559487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,945,266 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, Coinall, Dcoin, BitAsset, KuCoin, Binance, BitMax, Bitbns, WazirX, BiKi, Bittrex, Coinsuper, IDEX, MXC, Hotbit, HitBTC and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

