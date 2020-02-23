Factom Hits Market Cap of $26.99 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00030734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a market cap of $26.99 million and $995,693.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,874,899 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

