EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 86.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.