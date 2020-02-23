Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $140.36. 628,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $131.32 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

