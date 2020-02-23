Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $9.63 or 0.00097411 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, C-CEX, BitForex and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.02728727 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LBank, Koineks, Crex24, CoinEx, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, CoinTiger, Gatehub, Coinhub, Bit-Z, Poloniex, ZB.COM, HBUS, EXX, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, QBTC, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, OKCoin International, Korbit, BTC Markets, Indodax, BCEX, CoinBene, YoBit, Bitfinex, CPDAX, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Coinut, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Ovis, RightBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC, FCoin, Coinnest, Bibox, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Huobi, ChaoEX, BitForex, Liquid, C-CEX, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, Coinone, C2CX, ABCC, Coinsuper, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitsane and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

