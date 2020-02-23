Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

EL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.27. 1,708,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,351. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.99 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

