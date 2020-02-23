Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ESPR stock traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,374. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

