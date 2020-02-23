Ergo Hits One Day Volume of $47,521.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ergo has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $47,521.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Ergo token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ergo Profile

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 12,820,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,516,703 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

