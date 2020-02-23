EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.
EQM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
EQM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 1,425,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About EQM Midstream Partners
EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.
