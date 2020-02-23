EOS Tops One Day Volume of $3.73 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. EOS has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and $3.73 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00043658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, QBTC, Exrates and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,050,979,041 coins and its circulating supply is 954,279,029 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BigONE, GOPAX, BCEX, IDCM, YoBit, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Coindeal, IDAX, CPDAX, Hotbit, Exmo, Koinex, CoinBene, Livecoin, BitMart, Upbit, EXX, Binance, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, Kuna, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, RightBTC, Tidebit, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Bithumb, Kraken, Tidex, Zebpay, ABCC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, LBank, Ovis, WazirX, COSS, BitFlip, Huobi, CoinTiger, Liqui, Fatbtc, DOBI trade, DragonEX, Rfinex, Neraex, Mercatox, Cryptomate, TOPBTC, QBTC, CoinExchange, C2CX, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bilaxy, Coinone, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

