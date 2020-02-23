Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.16 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.
NYSE ENV traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $87.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.
