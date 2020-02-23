Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.16 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

NYSE ENV traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

