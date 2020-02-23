Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.22-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.018-1.028 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.99. 1,042,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.