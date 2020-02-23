Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) dropped 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.65 and last traded at $78.99, approximately 1,042,160 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 414,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Envestnet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

