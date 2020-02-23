Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ENI by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 208,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

