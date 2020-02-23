Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.70 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.73 ($19.46).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA ENGI opened at €16.60 ($19.30) on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.49 and a 200-day moving average of €14.59.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.