Emercoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu and Crex24. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $3,396.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,219,840 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

