Emerald Crypto 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $156,822.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

