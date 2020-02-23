ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €4.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.02 ($5.83).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €6.90 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.72. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a market cap of $437.18 million and a P/E ratio of -95.83.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.