eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.02 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-4.09 EPS.
Shares of EHTH stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 2,589,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.90.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
