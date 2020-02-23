eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.02 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-4.09 EPS.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 2,589,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.90.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

