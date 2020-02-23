eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.22.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.