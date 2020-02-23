Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EAH opened at GBX 249 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The firm has a market cap of $168.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72.
