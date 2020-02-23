Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Price Target Cut to GBX 430 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EAH opened at GBX 249 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The firm has a market cap of $168.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72.

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.