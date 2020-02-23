Echelon Wealth Partners Downgrades Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to Hold

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.