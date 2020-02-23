eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,970 shares of company stock worth $7,031,045 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,035. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

