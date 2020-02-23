Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ETN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 2,465,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,164. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.97. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

