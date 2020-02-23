Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will report $61.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.99 million to $67.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $41.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $186.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.47 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $221.20 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,540. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

