Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 284,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.