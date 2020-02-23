Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,379. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

