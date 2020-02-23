Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

DLTR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.89. 2,267,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,714. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

