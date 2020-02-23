DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.