Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.43) target price (up from GBX 579 ($7.62)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 568 ($7.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million and a PE ratio of 26.79. Discoverie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 501.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

