Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Down 7.4%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.15, 2,830,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,222,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,095,000.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

