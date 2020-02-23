Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $51.24

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $51.24 or 0.00518712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $208,037.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

